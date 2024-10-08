Harris dodges when asked by Howard Stern if she'd leave the country for her safety if Trump wins

Vice President Kamala Harris avoided answering whether she would leave the country or feel safe if former President Trump wins re-election in November.

Harris appeared on Sirius XM’s "The Howard Stern Show" Tuesday as part of a "media blitz" this week on mostly friendly outlets. During the interview, Stern talked about the existential threat of Trump winning the presidential election.

"If he wins, God forbid, would you feel safe in this country? Would you stay in this country?" Stern asked Tuesday.

"Howard, I’m doing everything I can to make sure he does not win," Harris responded.

Stern pressed, "But what if he does? How can you be safe? He's saying, ‘No, I'm just going to do whatever the hell I want. This time, I know what I need to do.’"

Harris pivoted to touting the support she has gotten from Republicans such as former Vice President Dick Cheney and his daughter Liz Cheney.

"We are building a coalition of people that are Republicans, independents, Democrats, libertarians, all stripes of Americans who are coming together to say, you know what? This election is about putting country before party," Harris said.

She continued, "This is about saying, do we want a president who's going to abide by the oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, or someone who is full-time engaged in flattery from Vladimir Putin of Russia and sending COVID testing kits over to him? When Americans are dying every day?"

Several liberal figures, mostly celebrities, have infamously threatened in both 2016 and 2020 to leave the United States if Trump won. Most recently, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen said he has "no choice" and is already making plans.

"I'm already working on a foreign passport with a completely different name. I don't know how it's going to work as far as dealing with my wife and my children. I certainly don't want them moving to where I'm looking to go," Cohen said. "And the worst is the Supreme Court's recent decision that gave him immunity, presidential immunity. Now, he thinks it's not only is it I can do whatever I want, but I can't even be prosecuted. It's a get out of jail free card solely for the president."

Harris also appeared on ABC’s "The View" Tuesday and CBS’ "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" that night.

