Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kamala Harris

Harris dodges when asked by Howard Stern if she'd leave the country for her safety if Trump wins

'If he wins, God forbid, would you feel safe in this country? Would you stay in this country?' Stern asked

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
close
Kamala Harris facing backlash for her choice of soft media interviews Video

Kamala Harris facing backlash for her choice of soft media interviews

Reason senior editor Robby Soave and syndicated columnist Josh Hammer on the media interviews agreed to by Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton suggesting social media censorship.

Vice President Kamala Harris avoided answering whether she would leave the country or feel safe if former President Trump wins re-election in November.

Harris appeared on Sirius XM’s "The Howard Stern Show" Tuesday as part of a "media blitz" this week on mostly friendly outlets. During the interview, Stern talked about the existential threat of Trump winning the presidential election.

"If he wins, God forbid, would you feel safe in this country? Would you stay in this country?" Stern asked Tuesday. 

"Howard, I’m doing everything I can to make sure he does not win," Harris responded.

MELANIA TRUMP ADMITS SHE'S WORRIED ABOUT HER HUSBAND'S SAFETY AS NOVEMBER ELECTION LOOMS: 'TOXIC ATMOSPHERE'

Howard Stern and Vice President Harris split image

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on Sirius XM's "The Howard Stern Show" in a live interview on Tuesday. (Getty Images)

Stern pressed, "But what if he does? How can you be safe? He's saying, ‘No, I'm just going to do whatever the hell I want. This time, I know what I need to do.’"

Harris pivoted to touting the support she has gotten from Republicans such as former Vice President Dick Cheney and his daughter Liz Cheney.

"We are building a coalition of people that are Republicans, independents, Democrats, libertarians, all stripes of Americans who are coming together to say, you know what? This election is about putting country before party," Harris said.

She continued, "This is about saying, do we want a president who's going to abide by the oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, or someone who is full-time engaged in flattery from Vladimir Putin of Russia and sending COVID testing kits over to him? When Americans are dying every day?"

HOWARD STERN TELLS HARRIS SUN WILL 'GO OUT' IF SHE LOSES: 'WE'RE IN FOR THE DARKEST SKIES ON THE PLANET'

Kamala Harris The View

Harris has been sitting down with mostly friendly media programs over the week. (ABC/The View)

Several liberal figures, mostly celebrities, have infamously threatened in both 2016 and 2020 to leave the United States if Trump won. Most recently, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen said he has "no choice" and is already making plans.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"I'm already working on a foreign passport with a completely different name. I don't know how it's going to work as far as dealing with my wife and my children. I certainly don't want them moving to where I'm looking to go," Cohen said. "And the worst is the Supreme Court's recent decision that gave him immunity, presidential immunity. Now, he thinks it's not only is it I can do whatever I want, but I can't even be prosecuted. It's a get out of jail free card solely for the president."

Trump Harris split photo

Harris was evasive over whether she would feel safe under a second Trump administration. (Reuters)

Harris also appeared on ABC’s "The View" Tuesday and CBS’ "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" that night.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.