Hannity weighs in on Joe Rogan controversy: If you don't like him, 'change the channel'

Sean Hannity, the host of Fox News’ "Hannity," waded into the controversy surrounding Joe Rogan and told viewers that he believes the podcaster was sincere in his apology.

During a segment of his show on Monday, Hannity described the mounting demands for Rogan to be canceled as an "all-out attack," after a video compilation of the podcaster using the N-word on his podcast surfaced earlier this week. The video included clips from 12 years ago.

"Boycott, fire, cancel — wash, rinse, repeat" is the left's strategy, Hannity told his viewers.

The issue is "simple," Hannity added: "It’s a word no one should use, ever. Rogan addressed it immediately. He apologized profusely. He said the clips were taken out of context."

"Rogan admits he’s wrong… says he’s embarrassed and he regrets it. His apology does sound sincere," the Fox News host continued.

Hannity then compared Rogan’s apologetic behavior to that of ABC's "The View" host Whoopi Goldberg, who was suspended after making comments about the Holocaust — and said he believed both their apologies.

"I wouldn’t tolerate an anti-Semitic or a racist but again, this is the great thing about freedom, if you don’t like any of these shows, you don’t have to watch them," Hannity said.

"If you don’t like Whoopi Goldberg, or if you don’t like Joe Rogan, turn the channel," he suggested.

Hannity went on to point out the outrage coming from the left is often selective, based on the ideologies of the person.

"Sadly, with many on the left, all they want to do is just want to silence, cancel, boycott and end all dissent. Most people also feign outrage when they’re not actually offended. They use censorship as a political tool, often to cancel conservatives," he said.

Rogan responded to the controversy in a video on Instagram Friday evening, expressing his "deepest, sincerest" apologies. He also called his comments "regretful and shameful" and has deleted many of his "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast episodes from Spotify, whose CEO said the company will not be "silencing" Rogan over the controversy.

