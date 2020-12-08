Hannity: Texas election challenge lawsuit 'could be a game-changer' at Supreme Court

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's lawsuit against battleground states Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin has "merit and precedent, and the American people deserve their day in court," Sean Hannity said Tuesday.

"This case deserves to be heard," the "Hannity" host told viewers in his opening monologue. "If laws are violated in one state, voters feel the consequences. That would be, let's say, disenfranchising their honest and legal votes."

TEXAS SUES FOUR KEY STATES AT SUPREME COURT

Hannity spoke hours after the Supreme Court declined to hear a lawsuit by Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., that challenged Pennsylvania's 2019 law expanding mail-in voting. If the law had been struck down, millions of votes cast in the 2020 presidential election could have been invalidated.

Paxton's suit targets Pennysalvia, as well as three other states where the Trump campaign is trying to overturn results that handed President-elect Joe Biden the victory last month.

TRUMP TEAM CONTINUES LEGAL FIGHT AS ELECTORAL COLLEGE 'SAFE HARBOR' DEADLINE ARRIVES

In the suit, Paxton asks the high court to "declare that any electoral college votes cast by such presidential electors appointed in Defendant States Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin are in violation of the Electors Clause and the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and cannot be counted."

Disputes between states are among the few cases of original jurisdiction for the Supreme Court, meaning lower courts cannot first hear the cases.

Hannity said he hopes the court will consider the case, because "The American people deserve answers."

"The country deserves it. You deserve it," Hannity argued. "We, the people, deserve it. I don't know what the justices are going to do, but the American people deserve answers. We need to have confidence in both the integrity and the results of every state's election, in the process, because we have millions of innocent Americans in states where the law, the Constitution were not followed. They are, then, disenfranchised in a corrupt process."

