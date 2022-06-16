Hannity slams President Biden saying 'almost every day' he is proving 'he's unfit to be president'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Sean Hannity tore into President Biden on "Hannity" Thursday for multiple economic crises and questioned why Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., doesn't want to outright endorse Biden for reelection.

SEAN HANNITY: Alright, almost every day, daily, Joe Biden is proving he's unfit to be president and with the upcoming midterms and the 2024 presidential election fast approaching, faster than most people will think. Democrats in the swamp are keeping their distance from their president. Now today, Fox Business's Hillary Vaughn caught up with AOC. She's still struggling to explain why she won't directly endorse Biden for president in 2024. Take a look.

Alright now to control inflation, skyrocketing gas prices, baby formula shortages, the list goes on so, it's no wonder the Democrats in Washington want to stay far away from Biden, but it's not all bad news. Newt Gingrich's organization, American Majority Project, are now laying out how Biden's failures now represent what is truly a historic opportunity to dramatically expand the GOP brand, broaden its base to be a real true, representative of America's party.

