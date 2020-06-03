Greg Gutfeld predicts recurrence of riots, looting in US cities: 'We have redefined violence as justice'

"The Five" co-host Greg Gutfeld said Wednesday that nationwide unrest following the death of George Floyd has created an "incentive" for the use of violence and criminal activity as a means to seek justice.

Gutfeld claimed the looters and vandals who ravaged parts of Manhattan this week had no interest in politics, but were "criminally active."

"They were having a blast destroying people's livelihoods," he said. "So I don't think they're paying much attention now to what is happening right now. It's become a different thing."

"You develop an incentive when you see politicians reacting to pressure from the violence and the protesters as opposed to pressure from law-abiding people."

Gutfeld noted that while ordinary working people have been unsuccessful in exerting pressure on political officials, "rioters and looters" appeared to have the government's ear once violence broke out in major cities.

"If you believe the system, the systemic racism is incurable and these guys [ex-Minneapolis officers] are found not guilty, it will be a riot," Gutfeld lamented. "If they get a couple years, a riot.

"If the officer [Chauvin] is found not guilty, a huge riot," he continued. "There are all of these excuses for the next purge. These purges will come up more frequently because the understanding is we have redefined violence as justice."