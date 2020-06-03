Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fox News Flash
Published

Greg Gutfeld predicts recurrence of riots, looting in US cities: 'We have redefined violence as justice'

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
close
New charges filed in the death of George FloydVideo

New charges filed in the death of George Floyd

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin now faces a second-degree murder charge; reaction and analysis on 'The Five.'

"The Five" co-host Greg Gutfeld said Wednesday that nationwide unrest following the death of George Floyd has created an "incentive" for the use of violence and criminal activity as a means to seek justice.

Gutfeld claimed the looters and vandals who ravaged parts of Manhattan this week had no interest in politics, but were "criminally active."

"They were having a blast destroying people's livelihoods," he said. "So I don't think they're paying much attention now to what is happening right now. It's become a different thing."

NYC LOOTERS SEEN ESCAPING IN ROLLS ROYCE

Gutfeld on the murder of Mr. DornVideo

"You develop an incentive when you see politicians reacting to pressure from the violence and the protesters as opposed to pressure from law-abiding people."

Gutfeld noted that while ordinary working people have been unsuccessful in exerting pressure on political officials, "rioters and looters" appeared to have the government's ear once violence broke out in major cities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If you believe the system, the systemic racism is incurable and these guys [ex-Minneapolis officers] are found not guilty, it will be a riot," Gutfeld lamented. "If they get a couple years, a riot.

"If the officer [Chauvin] is found not guilty, a huge riot," he continued. "There are all of these excuses for the next purge. These purges will come up more frequently because the understanding is we have redefined violence as justice."