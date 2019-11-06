Greg Gutfeld praises Biden's attack on Warren: 'The middle class does need Biden'

Greg Gutfeld praised Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden for lashing out at Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. and accusing her of being an elitist.

"He's still a sloppy jalopy, but he's got to get in that middle lane and say, 'This lady's too far left for us,'" Gutfeld said Wednesday on "The Five." "The middle class does need Biden. They don't need a virtual-signaling clone who's going to be obedient to the squad."

The squad is in apparent reference to a group of sharply left-leaning freshman members of Congress, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortex, D-N.Y. Critics have accused the squad of having an outsize influence over the Democratic Party's direction heading into the 2020 elections.

Biden on Tuesday called Warren “condescending” and elitist for comments she made last week suggesting he was running in the “wrong presidential primary.”

Biden made the comments at a Pittsburgh fundraiser and in an op-ed published in Medium Tuesday. He did not mention her by name but wrote in the op-ed that her attacks represent an “angry unyielding viewpoint” with a "my way or the highway" approach to politics.

Co-host Jesse Watters commended Biden for going on the offensive but said he wanted more stinging attack from the former vice president.

"The real punch to the face is Pocahontas. He's not going to do it because he's afraid that he's going to lose support from liberals if he goes after her," Watters said, adding that an attack over her controversial claim that she is Native American is a "slam dunk."

Co-host Juan Williams said the Native American attack was "petty" but commended Biden for his criticism, saying that many voters still have "concerns" regarding "Medicare-for-all."

"I think this is why Joe Biden was right to take the offensive. I'm glad to see him go out there," Williams said. "But guess what? People on the left have real arguments and concerns about her Medicare for all and how it's going to be paid for."