Joe Biden accuses Elizabeth Warren of 'elitism'

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday called Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., “condescending” and elitist for comments she made last week suggesting he was running in the “wrong presidential primary.”

Biden made the comments at a Pittsburgh fundraiser and in an op-ed published in Medium Tuesday. He did not mention her by name, but wrote in the op-ed that her attacks represent an “angry unyielding viewpoint” with a "my way or the highway" approach to politics.

“But it’s worse than that," he wrote. "It’s condescending to the millions of Democrats who have a different view.”

Biden wrote that her jabs are an “elitism” that working and middle-class Americans don’t appreciate.

Warren also said he was “repeating Republican talking points” when he criticized her recently unveiled Medicare for All plan.

Biden and the other Democratic presidential candidates have stepped up their attacks on Warren recently as she surges in the polls, jockeying with Biden for the top spot.

Biden concluded in the op-ed that Democrats need to stop elitist attacks on each other in order to beat President Trump.

It’s not the first time Warren has been called elitist. Republican Sen. Scott Brown mockingly referred to her as “Professor Warren” when he unsuccessfully ran against her in Massachusetts in 2012.

The Warren campaign has yet to comment on Biden's remarks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

