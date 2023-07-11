Greg Gutfeld dishes on dream guests, who complains about his jokes and plans to dominate at 10 pm ET

Fox News Channel will debut a new primetime lineup on July 17, with "Gutfeld!" shifting to 10 p.m. ET, but the show’s namesake host doesn’t plan on messing with a winning formula.

Greg Gutfeld has been a ratings juggernaut. As co-host "The Five," Gutfeld has helped the program become the most-watched show for the seventh-straight quarter despite airing at 5 p.m. ET, which is well before the primetime hours that have historically dominated cable news.

His other show, "Gutfeld!," had its most-watched year in 2022 and completely changed the late-night television landscape since launching in 2021. The program famously became the first late-night show to outdraw CBS’ "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" since 2017, and has regularly topped ABC’s "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and NBC’s "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."

FOX NEWS ANNOUNCES NEW PRIMETIME LINEUP WITH LAURA INGRAHAM, JESSE WATTERS, SEAN HANNITY, AND GREG GUTFELD

Fox News Digital caught up with Gutfeld before his program moves to 10 p.m. ET next week:

Fox News Digital: Will anything change about "Gutfeld!" other than the time it airs?

Gutfeld: Nope. Never mess with a formula that’s working.

Fox News Digital: You’ve said defending the indefensible, within reason, adds entertainment value and helps spark a conversation. But sometimes critics don’t realize you’re being sarcastic or joking when they only see short clips on social media. Can you explain why context is so important to your success?

Gutfeld: Context is the first thing to go when space and or time is a problem. And people who excise it know it when they’re doing it. Then people who don’t watch the show, look at just the clips and miss the entirety of the joke. But I can’t let that stop me from doing the show I want.

Fox News Digital: Has anyone you’ve poked fun at on air ever personally reached out to complain?

Gutfeld: Usually its word of mouth. I’ll hear from someone over at "The View" that so-and-so is upset. But no one complains to me. Probably because it’s a compliment if I’m teasing you.

Fox News Digital: Are there any jokes you think are off limits?

Gutfeld: I’m sure there are, but I try not to think of them.

Fox News Digital: Do you think there is such a thing as "punching down?"

Gutfeld: It only exists when liberals or mainstream media are upset. But if you’re a conservative or a Republican, you’ll get punched and like it.

Fox News Digital: Who is your dream guest that hasn’t appeared on "Gutfeld!" yet?

Gutfeld: The surviving members of "Facts of Life."

Fox News Digital: "The Five" is the most-watched show in cable news, and "Gutfeld!" dominated late night. Long term, is anything less than No. 1 in your primetime timeslot acceptable?

Gutfeld: We’ll see what happens. I still consider my show to be late night, so I hope to keep dominating the entire night, perhaps the world, and if possible, the universe.

Fox News Channel’s changes begin next week when "The Ingraham Angle" with Laura Ingraham kick things off at 7 p.m. ET, followed by " Jesse Watters Primetime " shifting to 8 p.m. ET. "Hannity" will remain at 9 p.m. ET, "Gutfeld!" will begin at 10 p.m. ET and Gallagher’s "FOX News @ Night" will wrap the network’s revamped lineup.

Watters and Gutfeld will continue to co-host the record-shattering "The Five" in addition to their primetime roles.