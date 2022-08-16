Expand / Collapse search
Greg Gutfeld: The film industry will happily denigrate law enforcement until they need them

Greg Gutfeld talks about how reportedly Chicago is reallocating police to TV sets

‘The Five’ co-hosts take on report that some Chicago police are being used to protect Hollywood sets instead of everyday citizens.

Greg Gutfeld discusses with the co-hosts of "The Five" how the film industry will "happily" denigrate law enforcement until they need them as Chicago cops are reallocated to protect film sets in the city.

GREG GUTFELD ON MAR-A-LAGO RAID FALLOUT: TRUMP IS LIKE A BLACK HOLE THAT SWALLOWS NEGATIVE ENERGY

GREG GUTFELD: There's a good reason why the police are on a movie set because people die on them. Just ask Alec Baldwin. But I think it's totally normal to have these people here. But it is a reminder that the film industry in Hollywood and TV will happily denigrate law enforcement until they need them, right? Then, all of a sudden it's like, we need a guy with a gun on set because our fans are staring at us and just keep them away from us. And then all of a sudden they're like, sure, I'll take pictures with the cops. I'll pal around. I'm a man of the people. And then they'll go on Twitter and crap all over the police. But I think that I have no beef with this. If you actually applied the same concerns and protections to the community, what you do for the filmmakers, you do for the citizens. If you're protecting the cast of "Law & Order," you should be providing law and order to everybody else. But I mean, if you're pulling people out of unsafe areas to do this then that's BS. 

WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION HERE:

