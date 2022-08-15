Greg Gutfeld on Mar-a-Lago raid fallout: Trump is like a black hole that swallows negative energy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News' Greg Gutfeld explained on "The Five" Monday why former President Donald Trump is still popular with the American people after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home.

GREG GUTFELD: No matter how you feel about Trump, and Bill Maher can’t stand him, he’s a larger-than-life figure. And you create more folklore status the more you target him. He understands that, and he’s like a black hole that swallows all the negative energy, and the angrier you get, the better it works. How stupid was this? It’s like found money for him, this raid. He doesn’t have to do anything. He can pull back and let this play out. He already looks like he was the victim here. Meanwhile, of course, trying to find stuff about him, but it’s already falling apart, I think.

FBI RAID ON TRUMP LATEST PROOF OF DEMOCRATS' WAR ON RULE OF LAW

We are seeing it fall apart towards Friday. The tell for me was if you criticize the political nature of this raid, it was tantamount to hate speech. They did this before to get parents to say, hey, I don’t want to have gender experts talking about gender politics with my toddler. You know what, you are putting trans people in harm’s way. Or if you say something and are at a school board meeting, and you say, look, I don’t think CRT should be in schools, and I don’t think this shutdown of schools is working, you are a domestic terrorist by saying that.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So, what they try to do is to shut you down by saying you, how you feel and the anger you have is somewhat harmful. That was the tell that this was over. Of course, they never cared about the Border Patrol. That is the best — you know, they talk about defending law enforcement, they actually put a target on Border Patrol. Then, when they were found innocent, they still decided to punish them. That hypocrisy means nothing.

WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION HERE: