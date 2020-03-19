Greg Gutfeld on his coronavirus optimism: 'You've got seven billion brains targeting one virus'

Greg Gutfeld kicked off "The Five" Thursday by saying there had been "lots of good news" to report regarding the coronavirus crisis.

"You can argue that the predictions are gloomy but they haven't factored in the human response," Gutfeld said. "That's why I'm optimistic. All of these numbers you hear are [projected] as if we did nothing, but you're seeing a lot of good news, you're seeing ingenuity, you've got seven billion brains targeting one virus."

The "Greg Gutfeld Show" host specifically noted that aspirin manufacturer Bayer has donated three million tablets of anti-malarial drug Chloroquine to the federal government.

That news comes after Fox News host Laura Ingraham and others drew attention to medical reports showing hydroxycholorquine and chloroquine having a substantive effect on patients suffering from coronavirus.

Gutfeld said the drug has been around since the 1950s, meaning that it is not an unknown quantity when it comes to side effects in the way a vaccine might be.

"The Five" panelist added that there are signs the contagion will continue longer than people have hoped -- but claimed that such reports are actually a good thing.

He said that shows that the so-called infection "curve" is being flattened -- meaning that instead of a massive spike and massive fall in contagious cases which could overwhelm hospitals around the the country, infected people are more likely to be treated properly, which promises better recovery figures.