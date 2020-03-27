Abbott says Texas is prepared for uptick in coronavirus cases

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As the number of coronavirus cases in Texas rose above 1,600 on Friday, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott told "Bill Hemmer Reports" that the state is prepared for whatever comes next.

"We have been getting ready for months now, all the way back to January," Abbott told host Bill Hemer. "We are working to ensure that we have an adequate number of beds, an adequate number of ventilators, adequate testing capability but also the responsiveness to be needed by the health care providers."

PROSECUTOR BLASTS PHILADELPHIA OFFICIALS FOR USING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC TO 'FLING OPEN THE PRISON DOORS'

Abbott added that he has ordered travelers to Texas from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut or New Orleans to self-quarantine for 14 days.

New Orleans is the latest major city to see a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, as Mayor LaToya Cantrell ripped President Trump for not urging the cancellation of February's Mardi Gras celebration.

Abbott said Texas, which has 264 counties, is looking forward to potential guidance from the federal government for the normalizing of commerce in unaffected or lightly affected areas.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"There are still many counties in the state of Texas that have zero cases of COVID-19 that may be categorized as low risk. We just need to wait to see what the data shows," Abbott said.