GOP Sen. Graham and Democrat Rep. Cuellar call for Jeh Johnson to be appointed border czar

South Carolina GOP Senator Lindsey Graham joined "America Reports" Friday after a news conference with Texas Democrat Henry Cuellar. The bipartisan pair called on President Biden to appoint former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson as border czar while the crisis at the southern border worsens.

HOUSE REPUBLICANS CALL FOR RENEWAL OF WALL CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTS IN NEW BORDER SECURITY PLAN

SENATOR GRAHAM: She (Kamala Harris) doesn’t know what she’s doing. I don’t dislike her, but she is suggesting that we should invest a lot of money in the northern triangle countries but not change our border policies. Congressman Cuellar’s district is under siege. I was on a phone call that lasted about an hour. The mayor of Laredo is doing the best he can. The police chief in the region are just beside themselves and the hospitals are having a competition for event space between illegal immigrants and American citizens. Henry’s district is being overrun. There is Covid positives everywhere. I can’t go to Canada or Europe as an American citizen under the Biden plan, but 1.2 million people from the un-vaccinated world can across the U.S. Border and be released in large part into the United States. It is destroying these border communities. Kamala Harris does not understand the pull factors. Jeh Johnson has bipartisan support. If we don’t get new eyes on this problem, the worst is yet to come.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW