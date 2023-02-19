GOP Reps. Arrington, Gooden on how Biden admin's border policies are causing 'complete chaos'

Republican Texas Reps. Jodey Arrington and Lance Gooden joined "Sunday Morning Futures" to discuss the impact of the Biden administration's border policies on their communities. The two representatives said that Americans are concerned with security and are "suffering" from Biden's leadership on the border.

GEORGE P. BUSH SCOLDS BIDEN OVER BORDER CRISIS: HE'S CREATING AN UNCONSTITUTIONAL ASYLUM APPROACH

REP. JODEY ARRINGTON: … It's a huge economic drain on communities throughout the country, especially border states and border communities, but it's a humanitarian crisis and a security crisis first and foremost. So the record number of drugs, mainly fentanyl that are killing over 100,000 Americans are pouring into our communities. Crime is up. Our local law enforcement officers are stretched thin. Our schools are overwhelmed. Our hospitals are inundated. It is complete chaos. And the folks in Texas and I'm certain other border states are completely overwhelmed and they feel completely abandoned by this derelict president who is not upholding the laws of the land.

… I think the president has decided to placate the left. I think they see this as a future political advantage, but what they've done is surrendered control of our sovereign border to narco-terrorist drug cartels, and the American people are suffering a great deal on account of that.

REP. LANCE GOODEN: …You know, the money is one thing, but the security is something you just can't make up for. Our district attorneys are sheriffs are dealing with the fentanyl crisis like never before. They're dealing with crime from illegal immigrants. But the everyday security concerns are what's on the mind of my constituents. They believe, like most Americans, that this border is open, that this president has failed them and they want some security in their everyday lives. You see it there in New York where you are, but down in Texas, we are an eight-hour drive from the border in my district, and people are frustrated and very scared.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP