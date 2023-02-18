George P. Bush scolds Biden over border crisis: He's creating an unconstitutional asylum approach

George P. Bush, former Texas land commissioner, blasted the Biden administration for its immigration policy as the border continues to spiral out of control, leaving states like Texas to fend for themselves.

GEORGE P. BUSH: I think it's consistent with not only Mexican policy, but the fact that this administration has made it clear that [Biden's] trying to build a new political base by creating a new asylum approach unconstitutionally outside the bounds of his executive authority. In states like mine, like Texas, that are left to absorb not only the undue amount of financial cost — the amount of human trafficking, the amount of imports of fentanyl and the illicit trades that are occurring on the border — is nothing short of historic.

TEXAS GOV. GREG ABBOTT HIGHLIGHTS IMMIGRATION MEASURES, STATE'S ECONOMY IN PRIMETIME ADDRESS

…

As a candidate for attorney general, I was the first to propose the idea of invoking under the Texas state Constitution the idea of asserting our own sovereignty, that the president has neglected his duties under the constitutional authorities, that he has by neglecting the needs of his own people. So, yes, it's great that he had a Photoshop tour of the border, but we need more than platitudes. We need more Democrats led by Henry Cuellar, by the way, who's a border Democrat himself, who knows the seriousness of this issue, and get more Democrats on board so we can get some action here now.