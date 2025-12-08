Why parents may want to delay smartphones for kids

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Parents everywhere wrestle with one big question. What is the right age to let a child have a smartphone?

Tweens ask for one long before many adults feel ready. At the same time, researchers keep sounding alarms about how early access may shape health and behavior. Now, a large new study gives parents even more to think about.

Published in Pediatrics, the research tracked more than 10,500 children in the national Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development Study. It found strong links between early smartphone ownership and higher odds of depression, obesity and insufficient sleep by age 12. The earlier kids got a phone, the greater their risk.

What the study reveals about early smartphone ownership

The study compared 12-year-olds who owned smartphones with those who did not. Kids with phones were more likely to show signs of depression, carry extra weight and sleep less than their peers without devices. Researchers noted that these patterns held even after accounting for income, neighborhood, parental monitoring and other factors.

They also looked at children who still did not own a phone at age 12. One year later, those who had finally received one showed more mental health concerns and worse sleep than those who still did not have a device. These shifts happened quickly, which raised concerns about how powerful the change can be.

Lead author Dr. Ran Barzilay explained that parents should treat the decision like a real health milestone. A device changes how kids sleep, move and socialize. That combination may create more strain for a 12-year-old than for a 16-year-old who has more maturity and self-regulation.

Why age matters more than many parents expect

The research shows an association, not a direct cause. Yet the patterns match earlier findings. Kids with smartphones often stay up later, scroll more and move less. That mix can disrupt physical health and emotional well-being. Adolescence is a sensitive stage when small shifts in sleep or mood can have long-lasting effects.

Experts also pointed out how nearly every teen now has smartphone access. That makes the decision even harder for families who want to delay. Still, researchers say the data is strong enough to guide parents toward waiting when possible. Parents do not need perfect evidence to choose a slower timeline.

Pediatric mental health experts warn that a smartphone is not a simple tool. It opens the entire internet with no natural limits. Families need clear rules and protections and those steps require real work from adults. Many parents feel pressure to hand over a device early, yet the expert urged families to trust their instincts when deciding the timing.

The sleep connection families cannot ignore

Most experts agree that phones disrupt sleep. A large share of preteens keep devices in their bedrooms, which leads to late-night scrolling and overnight notifications. Even the glow of the screen can make it harder to fall asleep.

Researchers who study adolescent sleep and screen habits have found that many 11- to 12-year-olds keep devices within reach at night, and a notable share report being awakened by notifications. Experts in this field urge parents to move phones out of bedrooms overnight because better sleep can reduce some of the risks tied to early smartphone access.

The challenge is consistency. Many parents struggle to set rules when screens support school work, friendships and safety. Yet researchers stress that even one boundary, like no phones in bedrooms, can protect sleep and reduce stress.

How parents can use this information right now

No one wants to shame parents who already gave their kids a phone. Many families made the decision for safety or communication needs. The study does not claim that every early smartphone user will face health issues. It simply highlights patterns worth considering before making the call. Parents can use these insights to create a healthier plan.

1) Delay smartphones until children show readiness

Readiness is more than age. Look for consistent responsibility with chores, schoolwork and device-free rules on other screens.

2) Set clear family rules for screen time

Kids follow rules when they understand why they exist. Set limits that work for your household and adjust them as schedules and needs change.

3) Keep devices out of bedrooms at night

Nighttime use and notifications interrupt sleep. A "charging station" in the kitchen or living room solves this fast.

4) Talk often about online safety and emotional well-being

Short regular check-ins work better than one long conversation. Keep the tone open and supportive.

5) Use parental controls and app limits

Cell phones give parents straightforward tools to manage what kids can see and when they can use their devices.

Experts who study youth mental health stress that the point is not fear. It is preparation. Thoughtful rules, controlled access and earlier boundaries can reduce risks associated with early smartphone ownership. Small changes make a big difference when kids are still developing the habits that shape their health.

Pro tip: Add device protection

Kids download apps, click links and explore online spaces that can expose them to harmful content or scams. Strong antivirus software adds an extra layer of protection by blocking risky sites and unsafe downloads. It helps keep their device safer while you work on healthy screen habits.

The best way to safeguard your kids' devices from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing their private information, is to have strong antivirus software installed on all their devices. This protection can also alert them to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping their personal information and digital assets safe.

Get my picks for the best 2025 antivirus protection winners for your kids' Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices at Cyberguy.com.

Take my quiz: How safe is your online security?

Think your devices and data are truly protected? Take this quick quiz to see where your digital habits stand. From passwords to Wi-Fi settings, you’ll get a personalized breakdown of what you’re doing right and what needs improvement. Take my Quiz here: Cyberguy.com .

Kurt's key takeaways

Smartphones bring connection, opportunity and convenience. They also introduce stress distraction and real health challenges for younger users. Research keeps showing that age matters. A 12-year-old may not be built for the same digital world that a 16-year-old can handle with more confidence and self-control. Families do not need guilt. They need facts and support so they can choose what fits their values. As more data arrives, the message grows clearer. Slowing down may give kids the best chance to thrive online and off.

At what age do you think is right for a first smartphone? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

