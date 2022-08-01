Gingrich blasts Biden admin's 'pacifist' approach to China: 'They don't understand how the world works'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich criticized the Biden administration's soft reaction to China's threats over Speaker Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. On "Fox & Friends" Monday, Gingrich warned that attempting to appease the Chinese will only encourage them to push boundaries.

NANCY PELOSI ARRIVES IN SINGAPORE AS SHE BEGINS TOUR OF ASIA

NEWT GINGRICH: I don't know to what extent Biden is influenced by the millions of dollars his family's made out of dealing with communist China. I don't know to what extent he's influenced by having a bunch of pacifists around him who proved in Afghanistan – they're approving in Ukraine – they don't understand power. They don't understand how the world really works. And if you think you can appease the Chinese communists, you are completely misreading history. They are very tough, smart people. And they're going to take as much as you give them.

