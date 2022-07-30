Expand / Collapse search
China expert reveals why Chinese threats to shoot down Pelosi's plane 'may not be bluster'

Gordon Chang calls China an 'extremely dangerous regime'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Author and China expert Gordon Chang responds to Chinese threats made toward House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's potential trip to Taiwan on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Author and China expert Gordon Chang explained why Chinese threats to shoot down House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's plane on her potential Taiwan trip "may not be bluster" Friday on "The Ingraham Angle."

PELOSI TO DEPART ON ASIA TRIP AS WORLD WATCHES FOR POSSIBLE TAIWAN STOP

JASON CHAFFETZ: You know an awful lot about what's going on here. What's your response to this blustering by China

CHANG: This very well may not be bluster. It's inconceivable to us that the PLA - People's Liberation Army - would shoot down Pelosi's plane. But you got to remember: At this very instant, there are four Chinese warships in Japanese territorial water in the Senkakus in the East China Sea. There are Chinese troops deep into Indian-controlled territory in Ladakh, in the Himalayas. A few weeks ago, the Chinese provoked a crisis in the South China Sea with the Philippines. China is lashing out. It might be Taiwan, but it might be someplace else. This is an extremely dangerous regime at this moment. 

WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION BELOW:

