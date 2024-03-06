'A ghost to law enforcement': Cocaine queen Griselda Blanco's evasive reign of terror left a deadly legacy

Colombian cocaine queen Griselda Blanco transformed the drug scene of the 1970s and 1980s until her reign of terror came to an end with an ironic death in 2012. The unlikely criminal had not only an excessively violent streak, but a clandestine side that made her a force to be reckoned with.

"She came from Colombia… and she started bringing women up from Colombia, and she started putting cocaine in their undergarments," Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro, host of the "The Cocaine Godmother: Griselda Blanco" on Fox Nation, said Tuesday.

Sitting down with "America's Newsroom" hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino, Pirro discussed the riveting story of the drug powerhouse, delving into the methods behind her madness.

KILLING FOR COCAINE: INSIDE EVASIVE DRUG QUEEN GRISELDA BLANCO'S REIGN OF TERROR THAT CAME TO AN IRONIC END

"She had a little factory creating undergarments that they [the women she brought from Colombia] could put cocaine in. She single-handedly improved the economy in Miami," she continued.

An interesting connection to today, she said, is that Blanco employed illegal immigrants – the Marielitos, who were refugees from Cuba – as her soldiers.

"They came in. We knew nothing about them. They were beheading, they were killing on her behalf. She was a ghost to law enforcement. She literally disappeared, so it took a long time for them to find her, but she was one powerhouse, a sociopath who would kill at the drop of a hat for any reason," she continued.

SOFIA VERGARA'S ‘GRISLEDA’: SON OF REAL ‘COCAINE GODMOTHER’ CALLS NEW SERIES ‘DISRESPECTFUL'

Blanco became the cocaine queen as she shipped thousands of pounds of the substance into the U.S. every month. She was also suspected to have led an organization behind over 200 murders.

She even invented the motorcycle drive-by killing – a method which would ironically claim her own life years later.

"She was always one step ahead, disappearing into thin air," Pirro said in the Fox Nation documentary that tells the story of Blanco's life. "Until one day, luck ran out for the 'Godmother' of cocaine."

COCAINE GODMOTHER'S SON CLAIMS ‘CARTEL CREW’ DOESN'T GLORIFY CRIMINAL LIFESTYLE: ‘WE’RE TRYING TO MOVE ON WITH OUR LIVES'

The documentary, which began streaming on Monday, brings in the perspectives of many law enforcement officials who worked to capture the evasive cocaine queen for ages, including DEA Agent Robert Palombo, the man ultimately responsible for her capture.

After tracing Blanco to Irvine, California , in February 1985, Palombo, who had been assigned to a South Floridian drug task force, entered, walked up some stairs and found Blanco sitting on a bed.

He greeted her with, "Griselda, we finally meet."

