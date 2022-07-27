Geraldo Rivera on Pelosi's potential trip to Taiwan: She should go with Kevin McCarthy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News co-host Geraldo River said he supported Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's potential visit to Taiwan on "The Five" and suggested Republicans should join her in the trip.

GERALDO RIVERA: It is a very, very sensitive topic. Taiwan is by United States policy, part of China. It's this big island off the coast of China, it's where the communists took over China. It is where the democratic forces were in exile, but we negotiated away, Taiwan's right to sovereignty to regularize, normalize, relations with China.

Should she go now? The only way Nancy Pelosi should g o to China now is with Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader of the House, or you have Republicans and Democrats together to show at least the Chinese that it’s not a parochial partisan act. It is a bipartisan act. Americans are in it together. The Taiwanese deserve their freedom, although they are like Hong Kong and eventually China will take them over.

