Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Geraldo Rivera on Pelosi's potential trip to Taiwan: She should go with Kevin McCarthy

The Fox News co-host says the trip should be bipartisan to show 'Americans are in it together'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Geraldo Rivera: The Taiwanese 'deserve their freedom' Video

Geraldo Rivera: The Taiwanese 'deserve their freedom'

'The Five' co-host Geraldo River said Nancy Pelosi's potential trip to Taiwan should be bipartisan and the country should stand behind her decision.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News co-host Geraldo River said he supported Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's potential visit to Taiwan on "The Five" and suggested Republicans should join her in the trip. 

GERALDO RIVERA: It is a very, very sensitive topic. Taiwan is by United States policy, part of China. It's this big island off the coast of China, it's where the communists took over China. It is where the democratic forces were in exile, but we negotiated away, Taiwan's right to sovereignty to regularize, normalize, relations with China. 

US FIGHTER JETS, SHIPS READY IF PELOSI TRAVELS TO TAIWAN: REPORT

Should she go now? The only way Nancy Pelosi should go to China now is with Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader of the House, or you have Republicans and Democrats together to show at least the Chinese that it’s not a parochial partisan act. It is a bipartisan act. Americans are in it together. The Taiwanese deserve their freedom, although they are like Hong Kong and eventually China will take them over.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION HERE: 

Geraldo Rivera: The Taiwanese 'deserve their freedom' Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.