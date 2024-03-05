Georgia residents hold 'Make Athens Safe Again' rally after Laken Riley's death: 'Tired of being silenced'

Athens, Georgia residents plan to rally in the wake of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley's death, demanding measures be taken to "Make Athens Safe Again."

"I'm hoping that a lot of people who have always been fearful of speaking their mind and for speaking their truth… will come out today to show our local government that we are tired of being silenced," rally organizer Laurie Camp said Tuesday on "Fox & Friends First."

Camp, a retired educator from Athens-Clarke County, slammed progressive policies for creating a culture of "sameness" and branding those who deviate as "bigots" or "racists."

"What's happening here in Athens is people are so scared to speak out," she said.

"I have had lots and lots of messages and phone calls, etc. thanking me for speaking out because they are too afraid to, and I'm hoping today that people will discover that they do have that boldness inside of them, that they can speak out, and I hope they will show up in numbers."

Camp claimed her recent outspokenness has also led to her removal from a teachers' group, though the group alleged the issue was with her no longer being an educator.

Camp told Fox News that before now, she never made her voice known as she was afraid of repercussions.

"As a teacher for all those 28 years here in Clarke County, I never spoke politically. I never discussed what my stance was on anything, because I knew that I would be shamed, and I knew that I would be called out, and I would be scrutinized by the public, and I would probably have lost my job," she said.

Riley, an Augusta University student, was found dead near a lake on the University of Georgia campus last month. Officials have since apprehended a suspect in the murder, Jose Ibarra, an illegal immigrant from Venezuela.

Riley's death renewed calls for crackdowns on border policies, as well as sanctuary cities.

Speaking to the Athens Banner-Herald, Camp specified the rally aims to "demand that our mayor and commissioners do whatever is necessary to make our community safe."

Camp's "Make Athens Safe Again" rally is slated to take place in front of Athens-Clarke County City Hall on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. ET, according to the local outlet.