Georgia lieutenant governor says Biden’s border crisis is ‘very scary’ as an American

The current and worsening immigration crisis at the southern border and the Biden administration’s hand in all of it is frightening for Americans, Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, R, stated on Monday's "Your World."

"I think the alarming thing for me, as an American, is to see how quickly things have changed at the border," he said. "In just a matter of hours of President Biden being sworn in, he’s unwound four years of effective border security and an immigration process at the border in just a matter of hours. And, certainly, that’s very scary for me as an American."

Duncan, alongside Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and the state of Georgia, revealed plans to send resources and several hundred National Guard troops down to the border to help "facilitate safety."

"We want to do our part," he said. "Because, look, we’re all in this together as Americans. All 50 states are in a crisis right now because of this border."

The lieutenant governor expressed his disbelief at how the challenge has been heightened just by "taking our foot off the messaging" of strict border security. He pushed that if the Biden administration were making immigration a priority, Vice President Kamala Harris along with other officials would’ve already made their long-awaited visit.

"To watch these families be disrupted and these humanitarian conditions continue to deteriorate, it’s troubling and there’s got to be a better path forward for all of us," he said. "It’s a crisis and we need to start talking about it as Republicans."