George Clooney exploded on MSNBC producer after Mika Brzezinski linked Obama to dramatic Biden op-ed: report

Actor George Clooney reportedly lost his temper on an MSNBC producer working on "Morning Joe" after host Mika Brzezinski suggested that former President Barack Obama may have influenced Clooney to write his New York Times op-ed on former President Joe Biden.

Clooney called on Biden to leave the 2024 race in a New York Times guest essay in July 2024, just weeks after raising millions for the Democratic candidate.

The explosive confrontation between an unnamed MSNBC producer and Clooney was revealed by Biden biographer Chris Whipple in his forthcoming book, "Uncharted: How Trump Beat Biden, Harris, and the Odds in the Wildest Campaign in History."

GEORGE CLOONEY ADMITS MEDIA 'DROPPED THE BALL' ON COVERING BIDEN'S INCAPACITIES

Independent journalist Tara Palmeri published an excerpt of the book containing the confrontation on her Substack, "The Red Letter," on Thursday.

The "Morning Joe" segment that led to Clooney losing his cool featured Brzezinski suggesting that Obama may have been behind the actor's NYT op-ed calling for Biden to bow out of the 2024 presidential race.

"This wasn’t George Clooney," Brzezinski claimed, later adding: "I think that Barack Obama has a lot of influence."

These claims led to Clooney calling a producer for the show in a rage, according to Whipple's account.

"How the f--- could you let her link me with Barack Obama saying he made me write the op-ed?" Clooney allegedly shouted at the "Morning Joe" producer.

GEORGE CLOONEY SAYS HE DROPPED SUPPORT FOR BIDEN AFTER SEEING HIM UP CLOSE, CONDEMNS DEMOCRATIC 'COWARDICE'

After the producer denied any involvement, Clooney reportedly screamed at the producer again, questioning his loyalty.

"You f----- me… You’re my friend. You should have stood up for me," Clooney allegedly shouted at the producer, Whipple claimed in the book.

The producer then fired back at the actor, according to Whipple, replying, "George, this is not a f------ movie. There’s no script. It’s just not a movie where you go script page to script page."

"F--- you!" Clooney replied, followed by the producer telling the actor, "F--- yourself!"

According to Whipple's account of the confrontation, the first phone call between the two ended there, before Clooney called back to continue his tirade against the producer.

The producer did not hold back on the A-list actor, telling him: "This is a morning talk show on a cable channel. Nobody gives a f--- if we say he should get out or if he should stay in. Nobody f------ cares. It’s skywriting. It’s f------ gone. George, I told you before, we’ll try and take care of it tomorrow morning. I promise you."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Clooney again questioned the producer's loyalty to him.

"I don’t know whether I trust you," Clooney replied.

This apparently did not sit well with the "Morning Joe" producer, who once again gave the actor a piece of his mind.

"Well f--- you," the producer replied, according to Whipple, adding, "If you don’t trust me, stop f------ calling me."

Clooney conceded during a February interview that the media failed in its coverage of Biden's fitness and ability to serve.

Clooney told The New York Times' Maureen Dowd that Biden was irresponsible in covering up his "incapacities," and added, "the media, in many ways, dropped the ball."

Reacting to a moment when former President Obama led Biden off the stage at a Los Angeles fundraiser in June 2024, Clooney said, "I saw him for hours a year earlier at the Kennedy Center, and I saw someone much less sharp."

Dowd wrote that the experience left Clooney "gobsmacked."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Parties representing MSNBC and George Clooney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News' Kristine Parks and Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.