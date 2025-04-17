Expand / Collapse search
Gen Z creates trendy new way to get the coffee shop experience without breaking the bank

Videos show influencers setting up spaces and putting together their favorite drinks

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
New TikTok trend teaches people how to make coffee shop drinks at home Video

New TikTok trend teaches people how to make coffee shop drinks at home

‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ co-hosts try out a viral coffee-making hack that helps people save money with a creative at-home brew.

Gen Z is taking DIY to a whole new level, creating their own cozy coffee spaces at home to cut out unnecessary costs that come from daily Starbucks runs while still getting the ambiance of a café setting.

The more frugal alternative, as reported by the New York Post, was popularized by TikTokers like Abigail Orfino and Marlene Rodriguez, who have filmed themselves near their coffee nooks, putting together a drink to their liking while reminding their viewers to save money by doing the same.

The latter of the two posted a close-up of herself putting together her iced coffee drink, giving her followers a "reminder" to make their "coffee at home tomorrow morning and save those $7."

coffee on table

At-home coffee cafés are becoming a way of experiencing the ambiance of a coffee shop without the splurge. (iStock)

Australian TikToker Loui Burke, holding a disposable cup in hand, talked about how the price of drinks can add up throughout the week.

"I thought I could save a little bit of money and make a home café," he said, showing multiple Amazon finds he used to put together the perfect space. 

Orfino also said her intention was to save money in 2025 by setting the table and pouring a cup at home.

"It was such a fun vibe and I've already done it again since. I love it," she wrote.

The logo of TikTok app on a phone and a finger

TikTokers are showing off their new at-home cafés as part of a trend some are using to save money. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

While some might say the trend is basic and simply asks people to do what others have done for years by having their morning coffee at home, the trend goes beyond simply pouring a cup in your kitchen to save a few bucks — it's also about atmosphere, creativity and hosting.

Some who hopped on board with the trend, like writer Kristen Garaffo, went so far as creating labels, sending out invitations and pulling together some baked treats to get the full café experience.

Content creator critical of costly coffee: 'Tasted like some sort of fruit' Video

"You can keep it as casual as you’d like — sharing a cup of coffee with a friend at home is a simple joy regardless of how much you lean into a café theme," she wrote. 

Other influencers created similar experiences in their own living spaces, complete with menus, home-baked goods, branded merchandise and more. 

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.