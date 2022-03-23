Dave Ramsey on 'America's Newsroom': Gas prices, inflation are '100%' Biden's fault

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey joined Trace Gallagher and Dana Perino on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday to discuss the devastating impact of soaring gas price inflation. Ramsey placed blame for inflation on President Biden, labeling the hardships of lower-income Americans as a consequence of his policies.

BLOOMBERG OP-ED SLAMMED FOR SAYING INFLATION ‘STINGS MOST’ FOR THOSE MAKING UNDER 300K: ‘DON'T BUY IN BULK'

DAVE RAMSEY: The horrible thing about this whole situation is this is the same group that got hit the hardest with the pandemic. I mean, the'yre servers, they are the maids at the hotel, it's the janitorial service. I mean, these are frontline, entry-level construction workers, and it's the very people that this is the second thing now to hit them. They got hit with the pandemic, now they're getting hit with this Biden inflation at the gas pump, and the gas pump is 100 percent on Biden's desk. It's 100 percent his fault.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW