Frank Luntz: 'Kids in cages' claims work for Dems because 'visual language' helps change people's minds

Democrats' claims there are "kids in cages" at the U.S.-Mexico border tend to resonate with voters because the language evokes an image in listeners' minds, according to pollster Frank Luntz.

Though clarifying he agrees with the Republican viewpoint on immigration, Luntz claimed Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle" the GOP must do a better job of communicating its platform messages.

"It's visual language," he said of the "kids in cages" line used by House Democrats Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, and others.

"They give that presentation, they give a picture ... It also adds credibility to that statement," Luntz said of the congresswomen's statements at a recent news conference.

"Is it impactful? Does it change people's minds? Yes it does."

Luntz claimed the ability of Democrats to instill images in voter's minds helped them win back the House of Representatives in 2018.

"They talked about what was happening at the border and Republicans lost 40 seats in the House," he said.

But Luntz said the GOP is still able to regain an advantage

"There is a better way for the GOP to be communicating," he said. "You secure the border and you have genuine border security. You have to do something with those who have been here already."

Luntz added that Republicans "have to be articulate" when making their case.

Earlier this week, Pressley repeatedly derided President Trump as "the occupant of the White House" and said he was seeking to "marginalize and silence" the women.

But she then issued a call for calm that appeared to go unheeded.

"I encourage the American people and all of us, in this room and beyond, to not take the bait," Pressley said, calling the situation a "disruptive distraction."

Meanwhile, Omar asserted that the U.S. had a "long way" to go until it could live up to its founding values. She repeated unsubstantiated allegations that people were drinking from "toilets" in immigrant detention centers.

U.S. officials have contested those claims fiercely.

