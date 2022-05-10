Fox News crushes cable news with 95 of top 100 telecasts, ‘The Five’ finishes No. 1

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News Channel dominated cable news last week with 95 of the 100 most-watched telecasts.

Fox News averaged 1.5 million total viewers from May 2-8, while TNT finished second with an average of 835,000 viewers. MSNBC averaged 631,000 and CNN settled for 478,000 as Fox News beat their combined audiences. It was the 18th straight week that Fox News finished as the most-watched basic cable network.

During the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m., only NBA Playoffs-heavy TNT outdrew Fox News’ 2.3 million average viewership. MSNBC failed to crack the one-million viewer average, finishing fifth, while CNN failed to finish among the ten most-watched cable networks. It was MSNBC’s least-watched, non-holiday week since 2016.

MEDIA, ELON MUSK GO TO WAR AS EXPERTS GUESS NEW TWITTER CHIEF WON'T ‘ADHERE BLINDLY TO LEFT-OF-CENTER DOGMAS’

"The Five" averaged 3.3 million viewers to finish as the most-watched show on cable news, also finishing second in the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54 with 465,000 demo viewers.

"Tucker Carlson Tonight" averaged 517,000 demo viewers to win the critical category and 3.2 million total viewers to finish second overall, while "Hannity" finished third in both categories with 2.7 million viewers and 416,000 among the demo.

"Gutfeld!" averaged 2.1 million viewers and 362,000 among the demo to outdraw NBC’s "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" and ABC’s "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in both categories. But it wasn’t only evening offerings that made up 95 of the 100 most-watched cable news shows last week, as daytime programs also thrived.

"America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino," "Outnumbered" and "The Faulkner Focus" all outdrew free TV mainstays such as CBS’ "The Talk," NBC’s "Today with Hoda and Jenna" and ABC’s "GMA3."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"FOX & Friends" averaged 1.4 million viewers and 246,000 among the key demo to beat CNN’s "New Day" and MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" across the board for the 59th straight week. "FOX & Friends Weekend" was the most-watched cable news program on Saturday with 1.3 million viewers, while "Sunday Morning Futures" was the most-watched weekend show with two million viewers.

FOX Business Network averaged 235,000 total viewers during business hours to outdraw CNBC for the third-straight week.

All data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.