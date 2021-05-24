Fox News names Rachel Campos-Duffy new co-host of 'Fox & Friends Weekend'

Fox News Channel made two major announcements Monday, naming FOX Nation host Rachel Campos-Duffy a co-host of "Fox & Friends Weekend" and Lawrence Jones an enterprise reporter for the top-rated "Fox & Friends" franchise.

"The success of FOX & Friends can be attributed to the program covering stories Americans care about with relatable co-hosts and reporters they can trust," said FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott. "Over the years, our audience has connected with Rachel and Lawrence through their frequent guest appearances and as fill-in hosts on the curvy couch. We are delighted to name them permanent fixtures on our signature morning franchise."

Campos-Duffy will make her official debut on Saturday, June 12, alongside co-hosts Pete Hegseth and Will Cain, to become the only Hispanic woman to co-host a cable news morning program. Jones' new position is effective immediately, and he will continue to fill in as co-host of both the weekday and weekend editions of the show.

"Fox & Friends" Weekend airs from 6 to 10 A.M. ET, showcasing a broad range of newsmakers from politicians to athletes to experts in lifestyle and entertainment. It consistently wins its timeslot across cable news with both total viewers and the significant 25-to-54 age demographic.

"The FOX & Friends Weekend team is amazing and I look forward to hosting alongside my friends, Pete and Will every Saturday and Sunday. I am confident we’ll continue to deliver the number one-rated cable news morning show in America," Campos-Duffy said, according to a release.

Jones said he was excited to take on his new role and "continue my feature reporting on the ground, following the news wherever it may take me."

Campos-Duffy is married to Fox News contributor and former Wisconsin congressman Sean Duffy. A mother of nine children, she will continue hosting "Moms" on FOX Nation that delves into the joys and challenges of motherhood. She will also host a new, wide-ranging podcast beginning Friday with her husband, called "From the Kitchen Table – The Duffy's," that addresses everything from parenting and marriage to politics and culture. After it debuts, a new episode will be available every Saturday beginning June 5.

Campos-Duffy joined Fox News Channel as a contributor in 2016 and has been a regular guest host on "Fox & Friends," a panelist on popular daytime show "Outnumbered," and a rotating host on "Fox News Primetime" at 7 P.M. ET.

In Jones' new role, he will offer his signature storytelling across both the weekend and weekday editions of the hit morning show. Since joining FOX News Media in 2018, Jones has become known for his "man-on-the-street" segments where he often travels around the country for an in-depth look at current issues firsthand. He is also the host of "Keeping Up With Jones" on FOX Nation.