FOX News Media to capitalize 'Black'

FOX News Media will capitalize “Black” when it is used as an adjective to describe people, a community or culture, the company announced on Monday.

The decision comes after other news organizations, such as the Associated Press, have made the style change in the wake of nationwide conversations about race relations following George Floyd’s death in police custody.

FOX News Media made the decision after consulting with its diversity team and researching the history of language, culture and customs.

Other colors that are commonly used to describe a race, such as “White and “Brown,” also will be capitalized when used as adjectives, coinciding with the recommendation by the National Association of Black Journalists.

The change will take place immediately across all FOX News Media properties, including Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox News Digital and Fox Nation.

This noteworthy style change ensures terms such as “Black” and “White” are consistent with FOX News Media style for other words used to describe racial and ethnic groups, such as Asian, African American, Latino, Hispanic and Native American – which are also capitalized.

Floyd died in May after Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. The former Minneapolis police officer is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Floyd's death sparked nationwide protests and discussions about race relations and police practices in America, with significant changes being made as a result.