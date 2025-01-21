Fox News host Will Cain says new daytime show offers him 'exciting challenges'

As Fox News Channel’s "The Will Cain Show" debuts on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, the "incredibly curious" host says he's ready to bring his unique mix of opinion and newsgathering to the program.

Will Cain, who previously co-hosted "FOX & Friends Weekend," moves to the afternoon time slot where his new solo, daily program will cover everything across politics, business, culture and sports.

"I'm an incredibly curious person, and one of the exciting challenges of this new job is the balancing act of transition from news into opinion. I will be handling both at that time of the day," Cain told Fox News Digital.

"I'll be offering the audience my honest opinion, my unvarnished opinion on the news. But I will also be presenting reports and giving the audience the information they need at that time of the day to help make up their own mind," Cain continued. "I will be very professional, but I’ll also be having fun."

Cain said that his new program will be both "casual" and "immediate," but he isn’t afraid to try new things in order to keep the audience engaged.

"I will do deep dive analysis, and it's going to be an evolution," Cain said.

"It will be an evolution over time, like every single television show has ever been. And I ask and look forward to the audience going with me along that ride," Cain said. "You know, where we start may not be where we end up, but I think we all understand the spirit of the show that we want to launch."

Cain said he has heard words of encouragement from a variety of Fox News stars, and the most frequent advice he’s heard is to "simply be yourself."

"You have to lean into whatever it is that’s unique or a strength for you," he said, adding that he’s not looking to emulate a specific program.

Cain has interviewed a broad range of guests each weekend since joining Fox News in 2020, including President Trump, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and Barstool founder Dave Portnoy, among numerous other political and cultural newsmakers. He is expected to have conversations with figures from all walks of life on the new program.

Trump took to social media over the weekend to declare Cain "will do a great job on his news show" because he’s "got what it takes for success."

Cain said it was "incredibly flattering" to hear from the president only 48 hours before Inauguration Day.

"It makes me feel grateful," Cain said.

"One of the privileges of hosting ‘FOX & Friends Weekend’ over the last five years has been knowing the President of the United States, or the Former President of the United States, watches what you have to say on Saturdays and Sundays," Cain added. "My suspicion is the president was watching on Saturday and saw me say goodbye to Rachel Campos-Duffy and my family at ‘Fox and Friends Weekend.’"

Cain is also the host of "The Will Cain Show" podcast, which will continue to post new episodes as well as simulcast on Fox News Digital.