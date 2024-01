Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

FOX News Audio’s "The Will Cain Show" will air live with video on Fox News Digital platforms starting January 15, the company announced on Wednesday.

"This is it! This is what I want to be a part of in our national conversation. More. More engagement, more debate, more dangerous conversations, more free thinking, more fun," Cain said.

"The Will Cain Show," which is FOX News Audio’s top weekly original podcast, will air on FoxNews.com each Monday through Thursday at 12 p.m. ET.

The program covers the latest headlines from Cain’s unique perspective, along with interviews with leading newsmakers and live calls from viewers and listeners. Fridays will feature a bonus audio-only podcast that focuses on sports and culture.

In addition to Fox News Digital, "The Will Cain Show" will be made available on the Fox News YouTube channel. The show will also be produced for national syndication on terrestrial radio and be available for download on all podcast platforms following its live airing.

Cain joined Fox News in 2020 and also co-hosts "Fox & Friends Weekend" alongside Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth.

