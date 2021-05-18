Fox News Digital beats all news brands in multiplatform minutes, tops CNN for second straight month

Fox News Digital finished April by outperforming CNN and all other news brands in total multiplatform minutes, totaling more than 3.5 billion, according to Comscore.

The month also saw over 89 million total multiplatform unique visitors and nearly 1.7 billion total multiplatform views for Fox News Digital, surpassing the New York Times, Washington Post, USA Today, NBCNews.com, and ABCNews.com.

Fox News Digital saw a month-over-month traffic increase across total multiplatform minutes and also tallied 7.4 million unique visitors in April for the FOX News Mobile App.

FOX NEWS DOMINATES MSNBC, CNN DURING APRIL AS 'TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT' IS MOST-WATCHED CABLE NEWS SHOW

It also marks the 80th straight month that Fox News Digital has been the most engaged news brand on social media. Fox News was the top performer in Facebook and Instagram interactions among news competitors, with over 33 million Facebook interactions and 19 million Instagram interactions, according to Socialbakers.

FOX News also reigned as the top news outlet in YouTube video views, with over 240 million views, up 54 percent versus the prior month and nearly 5 percent compared to last year.

Also, FoxBusiness.com scored more than 20 million multiplatform unique visitors and 97 million multiplatform views, in addition to 175 million multiplatform total minutes last month. The business network surpassed Forbes.com in multiplatform minutes for the seventh straight month.