Fox News Channel crushes CNN, MSNBC viewership combined for 43rd straight week

Fox News Channel dominated cable news last week, topping CNN and MSNBC combined among total viewers for the 43rd straight week.

Fox News averaged 1.5 million viewers from June 6-12, while runner-up MSNBC averaged 754,000 viewers and CNN settled for 499,000 average viewers. Fox News also finished No. 1 during the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m., averaging 2.3 million viewers compared to 1.7 million for No. 2 ESPN.

MSNBC finished third with 1.4 million average primetime viewers while CNN failed to crack the top five, managing 851,000 primetime viewers.

It was the second straight week that Fox News topped all of basic cable among both total and primetime viewers. It was also the 69th straight week that Fox News outdrew MSNBC and CNN in both categories.

"Tucker Carlson Tonight" was the most-watched show in both categories, averaging 3.2 million total viewers and 533,000 among they key demo. "The Five" averaged 3.2 million total viewers and 412,000 among the demo to finish second in both measurables. "Tucker" and "The Five" each outdrew free TV offerings such as NBC’s "Today" and "Dateline," ABC's "Good Morning America" and CBS’ "Face the Nation."

"Jesse Watters Primetime" averaged 2.6 million viewers to finish third, followed by "Hannity" and "Special Report with Bret Baier" as Fox News had 89 of the top 100 cable news telecasts for the week.

"Gutfeld!" averaged just under two million viewers to outdraw NBC’s "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon," and "FOX & Friends" averaged 1.4 million viewers to more than quadruple the 336,000 who tuned into CNN’s "New Day."

"Unfiltered with Dan Bongino" averaged 1.4 million viewers to finish with the largest audience in cable news on Saturday, while Maria Bartiromo’s "Sunday Morning Futures" averaged 1.8 million to take the Sunday title.

"MediaBuzz" averaged 1.4 million viewers while CNN’s timeslot competition "Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter" managed only 580,000 for its smallest audience since September 2019.

All data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.