Fox News Channel outdraws NBC, CBS and ABC during primetime for third consecutive week

Fox News Channel had a larger prime audience than NBC, CBS and ABC from July 7-13, topping broadcast networks for the third consecutive week.

Fox News averaged 2.4 million viewers during primetime compared to NBC’s 2.2 million and two million apiece for CBS and ABC.

Since Memorial Day, Fox News has averaged three million viewers in weekday primetime, which also leads all of television, including ABC, NBC and CBS. Fox News is also topping broadcast competition among weekday primetime viewership since the official start of the summer on June 20.

Fox News has now topped all broadcast competition three times in 2025 for Monday-Sunday primetime and seven times with weekday primetime viewership. The last time Fox News accomplished this feat for three straight weeks over the broadcast networks was in 2020.

Fox News averaged 1.5 million total day viewers to lead all of cable and aired 97 of the top 100 cable telecasts for the week, despite Wimbledon tennis coverage.

"The Five," with Dana Perino, Greg Gutfeld, Jesse Watters, Jessica Tarlov and Harold Ford, averaged 3.5 million viewers and 376,000 among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54 to lead all of cable in both categories.

"Special Report with Bret Baier," "The Ingraham Angle," "Jesse Watters Primetime" and "Gutfeld!" all had strong weeks, while Fox News also saw its daytime programs outpace the broadcast competition.

"The Will Cain Show," "Outnumbered," "America Reports with John Roberts and Sandra Smith," Martha MacCallum’s "The Story," "The Faulkner Focus" and "America’s Newsroom" with Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer all topped "CBS Mornings," NBC’s "Today Third Hour" and ABC’s "GMA3."

Fox News recently wrapped up the second quarter of 2025 in dominant fashion, surpassing ABC and NBC among viewers during the quarter and topping CBS among both total viewers and the demo for the month of June.

It was the sixth straight quarter that saw Fox News top all of cable among both total day and primetime viewers.

Ratings data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.