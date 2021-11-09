Fox News Channel finishes in top spot among basic cable for 38th straight week

Fox News had the largest audience in all of basic cable from November 1-7, to claim the top spot for the 38th straight week.

Fox News averaged 1.6 million viewers while no other basic cable offerings surpassed the one-million barrier. ESPN finished second averaging 922,000 and Hallmark finished third with 783,000 average viewers. MSNBC was No. 4 averaging 656,000 while CNN settled for a dismal average audience of 491,000 viewers despite several elections occurring across the country.

TWITTER ROASTS MSNBC FOR ELECTION NIGHT MELTDOWN

Fox News picked up 60% of the cable share during the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m. ET, while MSNBC had 24% and CNN attracted only 16% of news viewership. Fox News has outdrawn CNN and MSNBC combined during both primetime and total day for 12-straight weeks

"Tucker Carlson Tonight" was the most-watched cable news program with an average audience of 3.7 million, while "Hannity" finished second with 3.5 million. "The Five," "The Ingraham Angle" and "Special Report with Bret Bair" secured a sweep of the top five for Fox News, which also had 15 of the 16 most-watched cable news shows among total viewers.

‘THE FIVE’ IS OCTOBER’S MOST-WATCHED CABLE NEWS SHOW AS FOX NEWS CRUSHES MSNBC, CNN

"Gutfeld!" had its most-watched week since it launched, averaging 2.1 million viewers to outdraw CBS’ "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," ABC’s "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and NBC’s "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."

"Gutfeld!" also averaged a larger audience than anything CNN or MSNBC had to offer.

"Fox & Friends" also thumped its competition, averaging 1.4 million viewers while MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" averaged 727,000 and CNN’s long-struggling "New Day" averaged only 324,000 for its worst week of the year. It was the 33rd straight week that "Fox & Friends" topped mornings shows on MSNBC and CNN.

Fox News dominated Election Night coverage on Tuesday, outdrawing MSNBC and CNN combined during every hour of coverage for Virginia and New Jersey gubernatorial battles along with the New York City mayoral race.

All data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.