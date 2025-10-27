Martin Scorsese returns to Fox Nation this fall with powerful new season of 'The Saints'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Legendary movie director Martin Scorsese is gearing up for a second season of his critically acclaimed Fox Nation series — and fans can now get a sneak peek of what to expect in the exciting new episodes.

The second season of "Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints" debuts this November, with the full trailer previewing many iconic figures spanning from Saint Peter to the newly-minted Saint Carlo Acutis, covering thousands of years of religious history.

Each episode will once again center around one of these figures that shaped Christians across the world — starting with Saint Patrick on Nov. 16. Viewers can uncover his rise from slave to bishop, and how he inspired Ireland to let faith enter their lives.

MARTIN SCORSESE SAYS HIS NEW FOX NATION SERIES 'THE SAINTS' WAS A STORY HE ALWAYS WANTED TO TELL

On Nov. 23, Saint Peter is in focus for the second episode of the season. From fisherman to one of Jesus’ most revered disciples, Fox Nation subscribers can witness his ascendance to leader of the Church.

FAITH-BASED STUDIO BEHIND HIT SERIES 'THE CHOSEN' AND FILM 'REAGAN' EARNS 6 MAJOR DOVE AWARD NOMINATIONS

Saint Thomas Becket’s conflict with King Henry II and his struggle to maintain the Church’s power in England is highlighted in the third episode. The Lord Chancellor turned archbishop became a representation of the difficult decision between wielding power and serving God.

In the fourth episode of the season, the newest saint — often referred to as "God’s influencer" — is explored. Saint Carlo Acutis, who was born in 1991 and died in 2006, used computers and digital platforms to express his faith to the masses — which would help guide him through an unimaginable bout with leukemia.

Four additional episodes of Season 2 will be released the Spring and conclude in May 2026 in tandem with Easter season.



MARTIN SCORSESE UNRAVELS ST. MARY MAGDALENE'S COMPLEX LEGACY IN SERIES FINALE OF 'THE SAINTS'

Earlier this year, Fox News Media chief digital and marketing officer Jason Klarman acknowledged there was high demand for more episodes of Scorsese’s show. "It was evident our subscribers wanted more, and we delivered," Klarman said in a press release on the announcement of the show’s second season. "We’re thrilled to welcome back Mr. Scorsese for season two of ‘The Saints.’ It truly has been a remarkable partnership."

For Scorsese, the production of "The Saints" is decades in the making. The Hollywood icon previously explored the subject of faith in films such as "The Last Temptation of Christ," "Kundun" and "Silence." "The Saints," however, marks his most thorough examination of Christianity yet.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX NATION

"For many years, I dreamed of telling stories of the lives of the saints," Scorsese said in the same press release. "It’s been an obsession of mine for as long as I can remember. So the chance to do this series meant the world to me, and it’s heartening to know that people have responded to it. I’m very excited to be coming back for a second season."

To catch up on the record-breaking series, the full first season of "Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints" is now streaming on Fox Nation.

FOX Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for FOX Nation subscribers. Go to FOX Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite FOX Nation personalities.

Fox News' Madison Colombo contributed to this report.