This Navy SEAL killed Usama bin Laden 9 years ago: 'We met for a second -- that's it'

On May 1, 2011, an elite team of U.S. special operators, known as SEAL Team 6, killed the world's most wanted terrorist -- Usama bin Laden.

In Fox Nation's "The Man Who Killed Usama bin Laden," the former Navy SEAL who pulled the trigger, Rob O'Neill, told Fox News’ Peter Doocy in an exclusive interview how his team trained and executed one of the most daring and profound missions in American history.

In the two-part special, O'Neill described the thoughts that were going through his head as he and his team flew through the night to a compound deep inside Pakistan.

"After weeks of training, 82 minutes into the flight, I'm like 'I'm on this mission and we're going to kill him,'" O'Neill told Doocy.

It was an assignment that O'Neill assumed that he may not return from, calling it a "one-way mission." But to him and his teammates, it was worth it if they had the opportunity to take out the man responsible for the 9/11 terror attacks.

"The doors open and it's not a training site in the mountains in the United States. And it's not a desert. It's lights. It's a city," O'Neill continued. "One minute out. And I'm thinking, 'Man, this is some serious Navy SEAL stuff we're about to do.'"

The documentary detailed how SEAL Team 6 would land inside of bin Laden's walled compound, assault the home and eventually move upstairs to bin Laden's bedroom.

"The two of us went up the stairs and into the room," O'Neill recalled, detailing the team's movements. "We hadn't seen the big guy yet, so he's left and if he's here, he's in there."

O'Neill said that when the time came to complete their mission, a fellow SEAL was willing to die to guarantee their success.

"There was a curtain," O'Neill said, describing how he and his team member moved in single file, encountering a group of women that they assumed were wearing explosives vests.

"He went through the curtain and most of the women were right there -- the daughters and one of the wives -- and grabbed them, sort of tackled them, walking them down the hallway and he laid on top of them assuming that they were going to blow up," O'Neill said.

"He gave his life, so the guy -- that he didn't know who it was -- could get a shot because he knew that bin Laden was in there."

"I had my hand on him, I kind of pushed him down the hallway and I turned to the right and standing on two feet in front of me, with his hands on his wife's shoulder's behind her, was the face that I had seen thousands of times -- it was UBL," O'Neill said, referring to Usama bin Laden.

"Do you say anything?" Doocy asked.

"No," O'Neill said. "We met for a second -- that's it."

