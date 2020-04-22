Veteran correspondent: Journalists who 'attack' President Trump know they'll be safe from critics

In a special episode of Fox Nation's "Lara Logan Has No Agenda," veteran correspondent Lara Logan answered audience questions about her latest multipart series delving into liberal media bias.

One viewer asked Logan if she had ever encountered censorship at the media outlets where she has worked. Logan said that she believes self-censorship by journalists to be a far more troubling issue than outright manipulation by news organizations.

"It's not as if there's some little central control where everybody is saying, 'don't do this, don't do that' ... 'only look at this or that.' That's not how it works," explained Logan in the Fox Nation special.

"What I've observed that troubles me more than most things is the self-censorship that results from the environment in which we're working in and in which our stories are being received and evaluated," she continued.

"Journalists know that there's safety in numbers and if you, for example, attack President Trump, you're going to be fine because the vast majority of the media is going to agree with you. The vast majority of people out there on those shows and on those platforms, they agree with you."

"Nobody is going to look too closely at what you say. You're not going to be hauled into the public eye and eviscerated and destroyed. So there's no downside, there's no cost for you in following that line of thought."

"On the other hand, if you're going to argue against that, that's a very lonely and a dangerous place. So most reporters and most people like that safety in numbers. It's comfortable. It's reassuring. It's self-reinforcing."

According to Logan, this natural inclination among journalists to seek safety in numbers can result in a lack of diversity in reporting.

"You can see across the main networks, CBS, ABC, NBC, how often they have the same headline, how often they are talking about the same things. One school of thought is, 'Well, because that was the most important thing. And it shows that everyone is right.'"

"Then another school of thought says, 'Well, that's because you all see it the same way. And someone who sees it differently might not have thought that was the most important thing.'"

Logan also noted that independent journalists often find themselves targeted for their reporting.

"It's just hard to go an independent path. That's a difficult road because when you're one person, you're an easy target and you don't have the resources, you don't have the money, you don't have the infrastructure, you don't have the networks, you don't have even the technology," she said.

"I'm held to a different standard to other journalists who just go with the flow. And I'm definitely not the only one. There are plenty of others, Sharyl Attkisson is one of the ones who spring to mind -- Joe Concha. And I mean, there are plenty of them. There are lots of them at Fox as well, and not just at Fox, all across the media, even, CBS [and the] New York Times."

"But when we're on our own, when it's just one of us, as anyone who's been targeted knows, it's too easy to destroy you and the people that come after you. They don't just want to take your job. They just want you to lose that show or that position. They want you never to be able to work again. And there's really nothing they won't do," she concluded.

