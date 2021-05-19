Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Flash
Published

FOX Bet Super 6 Quiz Show: Win $10,000 answering questions on Billboard Music Awards and more

Weekly contest is free to play on FOX Bet Super 6 app

By David Montanaro | | This article was produced in partnership with FOX Bet |
The FOX Bet Super 6 is offering players a chance to win $10,000 in this week's "Quiz Show" game, with questions on Sunday's Billboard Music Awards, sports, movies and more. 

All contestants have to do is correctly answer six multiple-choice questions on topics ranging from sports to weather to entertainment to politics for a shot at the grand prize. 

MORGAN WALLEN, BILLBOARD AWARDS NOMINEE, NOT INVITED TO CEREMONY OVER ‘RECENT CONDUCT’

The questions this week are on who will win "Top Artist" at the Billboard awards and which song will win "Top Collaboration." Sports questions range from NASCAR to Major League Baseball.

More than $4 million has been paid out to various Super 6 contest winners so far, including throughout the last NFL season and during the current NASCAR season. App users can also play a weekly "Masked Singer" contest on Monday nights at 8:00 p.m. ET, as $250,000 in prize money is being given away during the new season of the hit FOX show. 

FOX Bet Super 6 is available nationwide with the exception of Washington state.

FOX Bet is an online and mobile sportsbook originally developed through a first-of-its-kind national media and sports wagering partnership in the United States between The Stars Group Inc. and FOX Sports, a unit of Fox Corporation. On May 5, 2020, Flutter Entertainment Plc announced its acquisition of and subsequent merger with The Stars Group.

David Montanaro is a Senior Editor with Fox News.