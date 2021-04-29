Morgan Wallen, Billboard Music Award nominee, will not be invited to ceremony due to 'recent conduct'

Morgan Wallen will not be invited to attend the upcoming Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs).

The star has been embroiled in scandals recently after being caught using the N-word on video, which followed him being caught on video at a crowded house party with no coronavirus-precautions days before a scheduled "Saturday Night Live" appearance.

The backlash from the music industry has been fierce, though his music sales have only benefited from the ordeal.

His career has taken another hit now, however, as Dick Clark Productions -- which produces the awards -- has announced that despite his six nominations, Wallen, 27, has been barred from the BBMAs.

"Morgan Wallen is a finalist this year based on charting. As his recent conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting)," said a statement from the production company obtained by Billboard.

The statement stressed that artists are nominated for BBMAs based on their "performance on the Billboard charts" rather than being selected by "a voting committee or membership organization."

"With our content reaching millions of viewers, [Dick Clark Productions] and MRC [Data] have the privilege and responsibility to effect change by creating a more inclusive dialogue in our productions and across the industry," they added, explaining Wallen's absence.

Since the scandal broke, the "7 Summers" singer has spoken out and apologized publicly, explaining that he's spoken with multiple community leaders to learn more about why the use of the N-word is wrong.

"It is heartening and encouraging to hear that Morgan is taking steps in his anti-racist journey and starting to do some meaningful work," the production company continued. "We plan to evaluate his progress and will consider his participation in future shows."

He is nominated for top song sales artist, top country artist, top country male artist, top country album and he has two entries in the top country song category.

The BBMAs will air on NBC on May 23.

Wallen's music was also deemed ineligible for the Academy of Country Music Awards days after the scandal broke earlier this year.