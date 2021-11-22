Former police commissioner sounds off on Waukesha suspect: ‘This guy should have been separated from society’

Former Boston Police commissioner Ed Davis said on Monday that the suspect involved in the Wisconsin Christmas parade tragedy should have been "separated from society" considering his criminal background.

"It’s remarkable that the district attorney’s office has already said that he should have been held on higher bail," Davis told "America Reports."

"You look at the raw video footage of him not only mowing down, but driving over people. All he had to do was stop that car, just stop doing what he was doing. So the intent to murder was clearly there after he had the first person. This is a very serious case," Davis said.

WISCONSIN CHRISTMAS PARADE TRAGEDY RESULTS IN MULTIPLE DEATHS, INJURIES; SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

Authorities in a Milwaukee suburb continued overnight to deal with the aftermath after a red SUV plowed into Christmas parade marchers and spectators Sunday evening, striking more than 20 adults and children.

Waukesha city officials confirmed that at least five people had died and more than 40 suffered injuries. They warned that both numbers could change, with more information expected at a news conference expected Monday afternoon.

A Roman Catholic priest, multiple parishioners, and Catholic schoolchildren were among those injured at the parade, an Archdiocese of Milwaukee spokeswoman told The Associated Press.

Chilling videos on social media showed the SUV hitting parade participants, with audibly loud screams from those who witnessed the horror. Other videos showed people running to the aid of the injured individuals.

"Oh my God!" a woman shouts over and over in one video after a group of girls in Santa Claus hats and waving white pompoms is struck. Another video shows members of a marching band getting hit, the AP reported.

Darrell Brooks, the lone suspect, is expected to be charged Tuesday, according to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office.

Davis said in the "90s," law enforcement learned that the only way to stop further victimization of people was to put offenders in jail. However, "new theories" related to the criminal justice system have prevented that.

"Unfortunately, the D.A.’s offices around the country are acting as if no one should go to jail in some cases. So they have to look closely at what happened here and make sure the innocent people don’t suffer because of these new theories."

Davis went on to say, "This guy should have been separated from society."