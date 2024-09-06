Former Democrat turns Republican: Kamala Harris 'did nothing to change the schools' in California

A former Democratic politician from California is ditching the Democratic Party and speaking out on Vice President Kamala Harris’ record on education in the state.

Former California Senate Majority Leader Gloria Romero announced Wednesday she was changing her voter registration to Republican, stating she has "had enough."

"There are so many more like me, who have been disaffected Democrats, and we do not recognize this so-called party of democracy any longer," Romero told "The Ingraham Angle" on Thursday.

Romero said Harris was attempting to "pass a bill that looked to jail mothers of students who were truant and not going to school."

"I have tried championing school choice, education freedom in California," Romero said. "Her record as attorney general showed that she did nothing to change the schools, to provide for school choice. In her hometown of Oakland, Calif., today, 75% of both African-American and Latino children are not reading or doing math at basic levels of proficiency, and yet, she went to court with the teachers union — very powerful big donors — to block education reforms that these families had had the courage to go to court and sue over. That is the record of the attorney general of California."

The former political leader said many Democrats are looking to change their party registration or simply vote for former President Trump due to "the absence of school choice, education freedom, open borders, crime rampant — a mockery of citizenship itself."



The change also marks a shift within the Hispanic community, with many announcing their plans to vote red in the upcoming election.



"Blue California may be blue, but people are ready to vote for change, to make America great again , and I take pride in saying that today," Romero said.

Harris has given few interviews since becoming the Democratic nominee and gone over 50 days without a formal news conference. Her record is anticipated to come under scrutiny during the Sept. 10 ABC News presidential debate.