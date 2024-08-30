5 ways Harris, Walz push Latinos to Trump and could hand him the White House

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Democratic Party’s misunderstanding of the Latino voter remains evident. For years, we have tried to convey that their extreme, progressive, hard-left policies do not resonate with our community. Despite this, they continue to push an agenda that drives Latinos further into the conservative camp.

Recent surveys reveal former President Trump capturing 40% of the Latino vote, while Kamala Harris struggles with just 55%. This represents a significant 10% drop from the support Joe Biden received in 2020. The Latino vote may determine the outcome of the 2024 election in battleground states like Nevada, Arizona, and Pennsylvania.

Here are five reasons why Democrats' complacent attitude toward Latino voters could cost them in November and possibly tip the election to Donald Trump.

1. The Democrats’ focus on abortion exemplifies their disconnect with our community

The party has made this election about abortion without addressing the issue in a way that resonates with Latinos. How many Latino women truly support late-term abortion? The reality is that the vast majority of Latinos find the idea of late-term abortion morally unacceptable. Under President Barack Obama, the stance was that abortion should be "legal, safe, and rare." This approach acknowledged the complexity of the issue. The Democratic Party has now shifted dramatically to an "abortion on demand" policy, which includes late-term abortions up to the ninth month. This extreme position deeply unsettles many Latinos, particularly those of faith.

The Democratic Party shows Latino voters that, while they may seem affable and open to the Hispanic American experience within the confines of their party, their actions and policies tell a different story.

As a pastor, I firmly believe that life begins at conception. This conviction is deeply rooted in our community. However, the political reality requires a more nuanced approach, especially on an issue that divides so many. Presenting a balanced and nuanced view is more politically effective, even if it does not fully align with personal beliefs.

The Democrats had the opportunity to return to the rhetoric of President Obama, who understood the complexity of the issue while still upholding reproductive rights. Instead, they embraced an extreme, Planned Parenthood-created mantra that conflicts with the values of the Latino community. Many Latinos, who may support some form of reproductive rights, cannot accept the idea of unrestricted abortion up until birth.

2. Kamala Harris’s rhetoric possible plan for about freezing prices on food and essential items raises deep concerns among Latinos

The vice president's word remind us of the failed socialist and communist regimes in Latin America—Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela, Hugo Chávez, Daniel Ortega, Fidel Castro—leaders whose policies led to economic collapse and widespread suffering. Latinos fled these countries, risking everything to pursue the American Dream. Hearing similar rhetoric from a candidate for the highest office in the land serves as a stark reminder of why we left our homelands and why we cannot allow America to follow that same destructive path.

3. The direction some Democratic-led states are taking regarding parental rights also raises serious concerns

Latinos place family above all else. In states like Washington, Oregon, and Massachusetts, laws have passed that could allow the state to take away a child from their parents if the parents do not agree with a new gender identity embraced by the child. When the state has this kind of power, it not only becomes morally reprehensible but also contradicts the values of our Constitution and our God-given rights as parents.

4. The Democrats’ open-border policies have resulted in over 11 million illegal entries in the past three years

These policies have empowered cartels, flooded our streets with fentanyl, and brought violence into our communities. Venezuelan gang members have entered our nation, contributing to rising crime rates, with little to no pushback from the administration, all for political gain. Just look at the news last week that Venezuelan illegal migrants had taken over an apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado. Wielding military-grade weapons and defying American law and order, they exemplify how Democrats’ open border policies endanger our communities.

5. Kamala Harris had the opportunity to choose a Latino male running mate, but she did not

Similarly, President Obama could have addressed immigration reform, but he prioritized health care during his time in office, sidelining immigration reform.

Once again, the Democratic Party shows Latino voters that, while they may seem affable and open to the Hispanic American experience within the confines of their party, their actions and policies tell a different story. With each election cycle, the Democratic Party is becoming increasingly anti-Latino.

President Trump will likely walk away with at least 40% of the Latino vote. However, do not be surprised if he garners 42% or even 44%, matching the record set by President George W. Bush in the 2004 election. Latinos are no longer a shoo-in for the Democratic Party because they do not understand us.

