Florida school board members weigh in on 'furry dress attire' at school board meeting: 'It's inappropriate'

Members of a school board in Florida weighed in on whether kids should be able to wear "furry dress attire" during a meeting about dress code policy on Tuesday.

Megan Wright, a member of the Brevard Public Schools board, said "furry dress attire" was a "common thread" on student surveys about the dress code.

"One of the first things is, believe it or not, and I can't believe I have to say this out loud, but the furry dress attire, that came up in that thread, I don't even know how many times," Wright began. "Referring to dog collars, referring to tails, referring to ears that students are wearing."

Another school board member, Kayte Campbell, said that while she wasn't a fan of the furry movement, a headband with ears on them was different than students wearing "tails."

BOSTON COLLEGE PROFESSOR ASSIGNS STUDENTS TO MAKE THEIR OWN ‘FURSONAS,' HAS FURRIES COME TO CLASS

"I'm not a big fan of the furry movement, but at the same time, if ears means a headband with pointed ears on them — it's a hair accessory. So you know, tails are different and students meowing and barking at others students, that's not cool, but that's not dress code," Campbell said.

Matt Susin, the school board chair, said that furry attire shouldn't be acceptable in schools.

"I'm all about trying to find a way that that is not acceptable in any way, because what it does is, they then do the barking and all the other weird stuff," Susin said.

He added that a "majority of the board" seemed to believe that furry attire should be deemed inappropriate dress code.

ALASKA BOARD MEMBERS BRAWL OVER SILENCING DAD EXPOSING BOOK ON KINKS AND SEXTING: 'I'M GOING TO INTERRUPT YOU'

"Here's the bottom line: It's inappropriate, like utilization of behavior in a school, and we just need to end it," he continued.

Member Jennifer Jenkins said the conversation was "ridiculous" and insane."

"This is not rocket science, and it's not an epidemic, if you don't want tails on kids just say no tails, this is ridiculous," she said. "This conversation about furries is insane and a culture war conversation," she added, arguing that "barking" had nothing to do with furries.

"If you guys are keeping up with the trends, it's this weird, ridiculous thing that kids are doing in middle school, all children, barking and meowing at each other," she continued. "It's weird but they're doing it. It has nothing to do with a kid wearing a tail. It's all the kids, unfortunately. Speak to your middle school teachers, they'll tell you. We're overcomplicating this, you don't want them wearing tails, say no tails."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to Brevard Public Schools for comment.

Director of Student Services Christopher Reed suggested adding "dress of which emulates non-human characteristics" to the policy.