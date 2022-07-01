Florida Republican slams Biden for 'unhinged' criticism of Supreme Court while overseas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida congressman Carlos Gimenez (R) called out President Biden for "unhinged" remarks on the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade when visiting world leaders Friday on "Fox & Friends First." Gimenez said Biden should not have criticized the court while overseas.

CARLOS GIMENEZ: President Biden is unhinged, and he should not have done that. This is the third branch of government. It's a co-equal branch of government. They did what they thought they had to do. I, actually applaud their decision. It goes back to the states. It goes back into the hands of the people. It should have been a political decision, not a judicial decision 50 years ago. So I applaud what they did … they're trying to make a statement somehow that abortion is not going to happen in the United States. Certain states have basically abortion on demand. That's still the law of the land today. And so, it's up to the states, up to the people in those states to decide how that's going to play out in their particular state, and rightly so. I think the Supreme Court was right on in that decision.

