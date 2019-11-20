Graham: DOJ watchdog's FISA report will be released Dec. 9

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told Fox News Wednesday that Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz's report on allegations of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant abuse during the 2016 election will be released on Dec. 9.

During an appearance on "Hannity" Wednesday, host Sean Hannity noted Horowitz will be coming before Graham's committee on Dec. 11 to testify on the matter and went on to ask Graham not to allow a Friday night document "dump" that could muffle the coverage of the news.

In response, Graham smiled and nodded.

"It'll be December 9th -- you'll get the report," the South Carolina lawmaker said.

MICHAEL HOROWITZ: FINALIZING OF FISA PROBE REPORT 'NEARING COMPLETION'

"That's locked."

Horowitz told congressional lawmakers in an October letter that his investigation and ensuing report were nearing their conclusion.

The "lengthy" draft report "concerns sensitive national security and law enforcement matters," Horowitz wrote in the letter, adding that he anticipated "the final report will be released publicly with few redactions."

Horowitz noted that he did not anticipate a need to prepare or issue "separate classified and public versions of the report."

"After we receive the final classification markings from the Department and the FBI, we will then proceed with our usual process for preparing a final report, including ensuring that appropriate reviews occur for accuracy and comment purposes," Horowitz wrote in the letter. "Once begun, we do not anticipate the time for that review to be lengthy."

BIDEN CAMPAIGN ACCIDENTALLY SENDS FUNDRAISING EMAIL CELEBRATING DEBATE PERFORMANCE HOURS BEFORE EVENT BEGINS

Graham further broke news on "Hannity" when he confirmed he is sending a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo requesting the transcripts of three phone calls the senator said then-Vice President Joe Biden had with then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

Graham said the phone calls coincided with the timeframe in which a Ukrainian prosecutor, once praised for going after the head of natural gas company Burisma Holdings -- a person Graham said was known as the "dirtiest guy in Ukraine" by one top American official -- was fired.

Burisma was the company on which Hunter Biden, the son of the 2020 Democratic candidate, sat on the board.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I want to know are there any transcripts or readouts of the phone calls between the vice president and the president of Ukraine in February [2016] after the raid on the gas company president's house," said Graham. "After this raid, Hunter Biden kicks in. Hunter Biden's business partner meets with [then-Secretary of State] John Kerry and Vice President Biden on three occasions, [Biden] makes a phone call to the president of Ukraine and goes over there in March and they fire the guy."

Graham added he found it "odd" that instead of lauding the Ukrainian prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, for investigating the Burisma chairman, he was instead relieved of his duties.

He said that in 2015, President Barack Obama's ambassador to Ukraine, Geoffrey Pyatt, said in a speech he wanted Shokin to be more forceful in his investigation of domestic corruption.

"The one person he named as being a sleazebag was the president of Burisma," Graham remarked.