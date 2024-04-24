Fetterman's ex-aides fume in private over Senator’s ‘love’ of attention, support for Israel: report

Former aides to Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., are voicing their disapproval with the Democratic senator over his staunch support for Israel, according to a report from Tuesday.

One former aide told Vanity Fair that Fetterman's "utter lack of any empathy for the Palestinians being slaughtered" bothered members of his staff.

"By the end of March, four members of Fetterman’s communications team had quit, though not in tandem," the outlet reported.

"He loves attention and he loves Israel, so this is a perfect combination," another former staffer told Vanity Fair.

The magazine listed a number of former Fetterman staffers who now work for politicians and organizations that are openly "critical of Israel," including Sen. Bob Casey and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

The Washington Examiner reported that "Press aide Emma Mustion left to work for Senator Bob Casey," who called on President Biden to step up humanitarian aid in Gaza, per a letter from March.

"Nick Gavio, Fetterman’s former deputy communications director, left for the Working Families Party, which runs an online tracker of members of Congress calling for a cease-fire, a position Fetterman has consistently opposed," the outlet revealed.

Another former Fetterman staffer, Joe Calvello, left in March "to work as chief strategy officer for Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson," per Vanity Fair.

Fetterman has continually backed Israel's right to defend itself after the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks. The senator recently told Fox News Digital in an interview that anti-Israel protesters are not doing their side any favors.

"It is not appropriate or legal or helpful to advance your argument if you show up in a Starbucks with a bullhorn and start yelling at people," he said in a Friday interview.

He also said such protests don't "make you noble."

Fetterman's office did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

