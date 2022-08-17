Fed-up Philadelphia mom to sue school district as mask mandate remains in place

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Philadelphia mother is vowing to sue the school district for isolating her five-year-old son in accordance with a policy requiring students to wear masks for the first 10 days of the school year regardless of their COVID vaccination status.

"My son has asthma. When he has a flare-up, he cannot breathe, he gets really hot," Suzanne Shaheen told "Fox & Friends First" host Todd Piro Wednesday.

"With a mask, no teacher would be able to see that he is having a flare-up, and the school district is basically isolating any kid who is not willing to wear a mask."

Shaheen rejected the policy of making children sit in the principal's office if they refuse to wear a mask. She said it made her son feel as if he had "done something bad" and he eventually wanted to wear a mask because the policy made him feel "shamed."

Shaheen said she took her concerns to school officials and was then told to keep her son at home.

"[They said] we have no preparation, nothing available for kids who cannot wear the mask, but we can put them in the principal's office, so he was made to sit in the principal's office for three days," she said.

Shaheen said the school district continues to blame the Department of Public Health for the policy, yet the department denied making the mask recommendation when she contacted them.

Shaheen said officials also tried to blame the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for the policy.

"Nobody is really happy about this mask mandate. There are a bunch of other moms who have grouped together to sue for mental health reasons and medical health reasons," she said.