Ex-Obama speechwriter offers up fart jokes as way for Biden to zing Trump during debates

A former Obama speechwriter served up anti-Trump fart jokes that didn't appear to impress even left-wing CBS host Stephen Colbert in an awkward moment Tuesday on "The Late Show."

"Pod Save America" podcast hosts Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor appeared on Colbert's program to discuss next week’s first presidential debate between Biden and former President Trump. For the first time in recent history, the debate between presidential contenders won't have a studio audience, which prompted Colbert to ask if jokes would still work if there is nobody around to laugh.

"You’ve written jokes for politicians before," Colbert said to Lovett, who helped write material for former President Obama. "Do you have anything—any advice for Joe?"

In a planned bit, Lovett pulled a piece of paper from his pocket and said he had some potential zingers.

"We passed the largest climate bill in history. You remember climate change, like how you changed the climate in that courtroom when you stunk it up with your farts," Lovett said. The partisan audience laughed, but an unimpressed Colbert asked, "What else do you have?"

"We'll secure the border and keep families together, though no promises for you and your wife, Melania, with whom you seem to have a, kind of, hollow, loveless arrangement. She wasn't even with you in that courtroom when you stunk it up with your farts," Lovett said.

Lovett, who appeared to get a kick out of a rumor that began when far-left group MeidasTouch insisted Trump passed gas in the courtroom during his New York trial, wasn’t finished making fart jokes.

"I’m bringing down costs. You're promising to cut taxes for your rich friends," Lovett said. "But Donald, If you have to cut their taxes so they'll want to hang out with you, are they really your friends? Did they even call you after the whole fart thing?"

Colbert asked if the ex-Obama staffer would email the jokes directly to Biden.

"Those are the zingers for you. The zingers that could literally save America; I am sending them right to Joe," Lovett said.

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel has taken similar jabs and liberal actress Bette Midler also made an anti-Trump flatulence joke last month when she responded to comments made at the former president’s New Jersey rally.

"This is the first case of someone suffering the effects of methane poisoning from being exposed to his own farts," Midler posted on X.

