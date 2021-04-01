ESPN broadcaster Mark Jones falsely claims Jacob Blake was 'unarmed' when shot by Kenosha police

ESPN broadcaster Mark Jones perpetuated the falsehood that Jacob Blake was "unarmed" during his altercation with Kenosha, Wisconsin police last year during Wednesday night's NBA broadcast.

As first reported by OutKick, Jones invoked the police shooting of Blake during a "Black History Always" segment highlighting the legacy of Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor, who passed away March 22.

Jones told viewers Baylor was the "first player to boycott an NBA game" after he was denied a room at a West Virginia hotel in 1959 due to the color of his skin.

He then tied Baylor's actions to how NBA players "continue the fight for equality" by noting the Milwaukee Bucks, who were playing the Los Angeles Lakers in the game Jones was calling, boycotted a playoff game following the shooting of Blake.

"Blake, of course, was unarmed and shot seven times," Jones said.

However, Blake wasn't unarmed and admitted in an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America" earlier this year that he was carrying a knife during his scuffle with the police.

ESPN, which like ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company, declined to comment.

Several media outlets like The Washington Post have either pushed the false narrative that Blake was unarmed or, in the case of The New York Times, omitted Blake's admission from its reporting entirely.